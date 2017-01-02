Local Business Owners React To New Minimum Wage

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Millions of California works will ring in the New Year with a raise.

Minimum wage is now $10.50 and over the next five years will incrementally go up to $15.00 by 2022.

J.R.’s Texas Bar-B-Que has been a staple in Sacramento now for 30 years.

“It really doesn’t have anything to do with the cost it’s, are you consistent?” said the owner, Floyd Rothenberger Jr. also known as J.R..

Through inflation he manages to keep costs down by hiring the right people.

“Be more efficient and what they’re doing. They may have 10 employees, but only three of them are working,” he said.

Which is how he’s already able to pay his employees $15 an hour.

But he believes other businesses with more employees may suffer with the increase in minimum wage.

But many people we spoke with also feel the increase is much needed.

“It should have been happening all along for much longer than it has. They’re playing catch-up now.” Said Kevin Bouck of Folsom.

“You can’t live off $10.50 because after taxes and everything, you’ll have to work two jobs,” said Jason Goodlin or Fairfield.

Meanwhile, Experts say get ready to pay anyway.

The increased costs to businesses will ultimately just increase the cost of food and your bill. That or they’ll have to cut back on employees.

“They can make more money if they’re more efficient,” J.R. said.

The secret to his business success is all in how you treat your patrons and equally your employees.

“If these people are working for you, then you treat them with the same respect you want them to give you,” he said.