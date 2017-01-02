WEATHER: Chain controls in effect on I-80 near Colfax | Weather center | Traffic conditions
Bomb Squad Investigating Suspicious Package Near Galleria Mall

January 2, 2017 3:39 PM
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police are investigating a package being called suspicious near Roseville Galleria Mall.

Around 1:17 p.m., police received a phone call from someone at a Starbucks in a strip mall on Galleria Boulevard, which is across the street from Roseville Galleria, who reported that a male came into the business, dropped off a package and left.

Employees and customers were alerted to the package and promptly left the store. Nearby businesses were also evacuated as a precaution.

Roseville Police Department’s bomb squad is investigating the package.

