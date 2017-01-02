Bomb Squad Investigating Suspicious Package Near Galleria Mall

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police are investigating a package being called suspicious near Roseville Galleria Mall.
Around 1:17 p.m., police received a phone call from someone at a Starbucks in a strip mall on Galleria Boulevard, which is across the street from Roseville Galleria, who reported that a male came into the business, dropped off a package and left.
Employees and customers were alerted to the package and promptly left the store. Nearby businesses were also evacuated as a precaution.
Roseville Police Department’s bomb squad is investigating the package.