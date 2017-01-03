WEATHER: Weather center | Traffic conditions | Download our weather app | Share your snow photos

CHP Looking For Maserati Driver That Hit Patrol Car

January 3, 2017 7:09 AM
Filed Under: Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are searching for the male driver of a silver Maserati who crashed his car into a California Highway Patrol vehicle before running from the scene in Los Angeles.

CHP Officer Peter Nicholson says officers attempted to pull over the Maserati for speeding and reckless driving on State Route 170 last Friday.

The driver sped off and was pursued for about 10 minutes until he collided with the patrol car on a surface street near North Hollywood.

Nicholson says an officer suffered a minor injury to his hand.

The Los Angeles Times reported Monday that the driver ran away. His female passenger was detained and questioned by authorities, and later released.

Authorities have not released a suspect description.

