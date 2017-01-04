WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions
Gun Goes Off During Robbery At Arden Arcade-Area Target Parking Lot

January 4, 2017 11:25 AM
Filed Under: arden-arcade

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A suspect’s gun went off during a robbery in the Arden Arcade area but a woman escaped without being injured, deputies say.

The scene is along the 1900 block of Fulton Avenue in the parking lot of a Target store.

Deputies say a woman was confronted by two suspects and they tried to rob her. A struggle ensued that somehow caused a weapon one of the suspects had to go off.

No one was hurt and both suspects ran away.

Target released the following statement in light of the robbery:

“The safety and security of our guests and team members is of the upmost importance to Target. We are partnering with local law enforcement on this incident. Because this is part of an ongoing investigation, any additional questions can be directed to the local law enforcement.”

Few details about the suspect, other than they were a male and female, have been released.

 

