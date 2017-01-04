WEATHER: Weather center | Traffic center | Creek & river levels | Get our weather app | Share your photos

‘HOLLYWeeD’ Prankster Case Could Be Presented To Prosecutors

January 4, 2017 12:50 PM
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Days after a prankster scaled a fence and altered the Hollywood sign to read “HOLLYWeeD,” Los Angeles police detectives say they plan to submit their case to prosecutors for possible prosecution.

Officer Aareon Jefferson said Wednesday that investigators are talking to a possible suspect in connection with the trespassing case, but declined to name the person.

Jefferson says detectives would not arrest the prankster on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing, but would instead present their findings to the district attorney’s office. Prosecutors would then decide whether or not to file charges.

Police began investigating after a person used giant tarps to change the sign sometime on New Year’s Eve or early New Year’s Day.

The prankster, dressed in black, was recorded by security cameras.

  1. John Bennick (@vitobonespur) says:
    January 4, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    The prosecutors need to unclench. That’s some funny stuff considering California just recently voted in favor of legal pot. Here’s an idea: smoke a joint!

