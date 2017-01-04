January Storm System: Flooding Resources

After a brief break in the wet weather on Thursday and Friday, we’ll once again tap into an atmospheric river of moisture over the Pacific this weekend, bringing with it an excessive amount of rain Saturday-Monday.
With 3 to 5 inches of rain forecast in the valley and 5 to 10 inches in the foothills, it’s no surprise The National Weather Service is already predicting rising water levels on area rivers and streams, rivaling totals not see since December 2005.
To help keep you safe and dry, we’ve gathered a list of handy websites.
Levels On Sacramento & American rivers, and Yolo Bypass
See how close local rivers are now to flooding and see forceasted water levels. Source: NOAA
State River Levels
Get near real-time water (flow) levels on lakes, rivers and creeks in Northern California.
American River: Link
Folsom Lake: Link vs. Historic Levels
Watches & Warnings
Check to see if there are watches or warnings in your area.
Traffic Issues
Visit our Traffic Center page to find the safest, quickest route to your destination.
Caltrans Traffic Cameras
Power Outages
Are the lights out? Check here to see if it’s time to move the food to the cooler.
