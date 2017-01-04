January Storm System: Flooding Resources

After a brief break in the wet weather on Thursday and Friday, we’ll once again tap into an atmospheric river of moisture over the Pacific this weekend, bringing with it an excessive amount of rain Saturday-Monday.

With 3 to 5 inches of rain forecast in the valley and 5 to 10 inches in the foothills, it’s no surprise The National Weather Service is already predicting rising water levels on area rivers and streams, rivaling totals not see since December 2005.

To help keep you safe and dry, we’ve gathered a list of handy websites.

Levels On Sacramento & American rivers, and Yolo Bypass

See how close local rivers are now to flooding and see forceasted water levels. Source: NOAA

Link

State River Levels

Get near real-time water (flow) levels on lakes, rivers and creeks in Northern California.

Link

American River: Link

Folsom Lake: Link vs. Historic Levels

Watches & Warnings

Check to see if there are watches or warnings in your area.

Link

Traffic Issues

Visit our Traffic Center page to find the safest, quickest route to your destination.

Link

Caltrans Traffic Cameras

Mobile Page: Link

Desktop Page: Link

Power Outages

Are the lights out? Check here to see if it’s time to move the food to the cooler.

PG&E’s Page: Link

SMUD’s Page: Link