WEATHER: Weather center | Traffic center | Creek & river levels | Get our weather app | Share your photos

Sam Amick joins The Lo-Down – 1/4

January 4, 2017 3:18 PM
Filed Under: George Karl, Golden State Warriors, NBA, Sacramento Kings, Sam Amick, The Lo-Down

Sam Amick, USA Today/KHTK NBA Insider, joins The Lo-Down to talk all things NBA.

Listen to the Full Interview here:

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia