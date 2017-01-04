WEATHER: Weather center | Traffic conditions | Download our weather app | Share your snow photos

Snow Continuing To Cause Delays For Travelers On I-80, Highway 50

January 4, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: CalTrans, Donner Summit, Echo Summit

DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) – The latest on travel conditions in the Sierra:

8:25 a.m.

Both Highway 50 and Interstate 80 have been reopened over the summit after snow conditions forced temporary traffic holds Wednesday morning.

Avalanche control stopped traffic on Highway 50, while spinouts and whiteout conditions forced Caltrans to stop traffic on I-80.

While both freeways are now reopened, chain controls remain in effect.

7:06 a.m.

Another day of snow is causing continued headaches for anyone trying to go over the mountain Wednesday morning.

Delays are occurring on both Interstate 80 and Highway 50.

Avalanche control on Echo Summit has traffic being held on Highway 50 at Meyers, Caltrans says.

Authorities are turning traffic around on I-80 at Cisco Grove for eastbound traffic and Boca/Truckee for westbound traffic due to spinouts at Donner Summit. There is zero visibility at Donner Summit, Caltrans says.

Chain controls remain in effect, but Caltrans says they are working on updating where the controls are happening.

Sierra snow totals since Sunday are hitting four feet.

