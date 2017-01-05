WEATHER: Weather center | Traffic center | Creek & river levels | Get our weather app | Share your photos

Suspect Crashes, Arrested After Chase Through Sacramento County

January 5, 2017 6:57 AM
sacramento county

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A suspect is in the hospital after a chase through Sacramento County ends in a crash.

It all started early Thursday morning when deputies tried to pull a car over in Carmichael on Fair Oaks Boulevard, near Grant Avenue.

The suspect took off, leading officers on a chase through East Sacramento.

Deputies tried to stop the car with spike strips on Alhambra at J Street, but that attempt failed and the car continued down southbound Highway 99.

The suspect ended up crashing on the Fruitridge Road off ramp and was detained by deputies.

It turns out the suspect is on parole and two loaded handguns were found in the car.

