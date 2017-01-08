STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

2 Arrested After Mob From Party Bus Assaults Store Clerk

January 8, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police say a 7-Eleven clerk was assaulted as he tried to stop more than two dozen people from a party bus from stealing items at the convenience store in Huntington Beach.

Police Officer Jennifer Marlatt says two men from the bus were arrested late Saturday on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy.

Marlatt says seven loaded handguns were found on the party bus, which held a total of 80 passengers.

At least 30 of the passengers ran through the 7-Eleven and some began stealing items and assaulting the clerk when he intervened.

Eventually, the group got back onto the bus, which went northbound on Highway 1 and was stopped by police a short distance later.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

