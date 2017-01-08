Car Crashes Off Highway 49 Into Creek; Girl, 12, Rescued

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Emergency crews rescued a young girl after the car she was in crashed upside down into a creek Sunday morning.

The scene was on northbound Highway 49 near Rio Oso Road, about halfway between Auburn and Grass Valley.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says deputies saw cars swerving out of the roadway in the area. Upon closer inspection, deputies saw that a sedan was upside down in the creek below.

This morning deputies and civilians pulled 12 year old girl from submerged car on Hwy. 49 at Rio Oso Rd. #pcso pic.twitter.com/fe28e00JXU — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 8, 2017

A woman who was apparently driving the car managed to get out on her own. She then started screaming that her child was still inside.

Deputies and some citizens then jumped into action.

The rescuers were soon able to pull the 12-year-old girl out of the car. Deputies say she was unresponsive at first; she was giving first aid and put in the back of a patrol car until medics could show up.

The sheriff’s office thanks the citizens who jumped in to help.