Jason Ross: Revisiting My Bold Raiders Predictions

January 8, 2017 10:28 AM
So earlier in the week I looked back at the BOLD predictions that I had for the San Francisco 49ers 2016 season.  I was surprisingly spot on for how the 17 weeks would unfold for the 49ers.  Here now is a look back at what I predicted for the Silver and Black.
Raiders:
1) Khalil Mack will win Defensive Player of the Year:
He is already one of the best defensive players in the NFL and now he will get acknowledged as such.
Mack had a tremendous year and for a couple of weeks it was looking like this might happen.  I think he will get consideration but will come up just a bit short in his quest for this post-season honor
2)  Michael Crabtree will lead the Raiders in rec, yards and TD’s:
I love Amare Cooper and I think so do defenses.  Crabtree nearly lead Oakland in these 3 categories a year ago but I think he will actually do it this year.
On this one I got 2 out of 3.  Crabtree had 89 catches for 1003 yards and 8 touchdowns.  He led the team in catches and touchdowns and Amare Cooper passed him on yards this season with 1153.  Crabtree had a great season this year and will be needed in the playoffs if they are to advance.
3) A huge breakout season for Clive Walford:
The 2nd year TE will be a big part of the Raiders offense and with the other weapons around, he should really thrive.
33 catches, 359 yards and 3 touchdowns is a decent year but not the breakout that I was predicting.  The premise of so many weapons leaving him as a good solid target was a good one it just didn’t amount to the breakout that I thought.
As far as playoff predictions, I don’t have much for the Raiders.  I think they can get past the Texans but the 2nd season should be pretty short for Oakland.
