Woman Says Postal Worker Killed Her Dog With Her Prescription Pills

FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — A Fair Oaks woman says the U.S. Postal Service delivered death to her dog.

Julie Brown says a postal worker threw a package containing powerful medication into her front yard and her service dog in training ate it. Since the bag wouldn’t fit inside her mailbox, the postal worker left it inside her front gate where no one saw it before her dog Nahla tore into it.

ALSO READ: Gov. Brown’s Dog Sutter Dead At 13

“Losing Nahla was like losing a daughter,” Brown said. “This was a good healthy dog — very sweet, very loving. And they just killed her because they were negligent.”

A postal carrier left an envelope full of syringes and prescription medication in her front yard. The syringes were scattered, but the pills were nowhere to be found.

“She was starting to seize and she was just making all kinds of horrible noises. You could tell she was in massive, massive pain,” Brown said.

The vet couldn’t save Nahla, leaving Brown with a dead dog and a $700 vet bill.

Brown, who is paraplegic and confined to a wheelchair, says at first her local post office agreed to pay the bill then decided not to.

A U.S. Post Office spokesperson issued a statement reading: “We have concluded that the Postal Service’s deliveries to Ms. Brown’s residence are in accordance with the Postal Service’s rules and regulations.”

Brown has filed a claim against the postal service, arguing they should have left a note asking her to come and pick up the medication.

She’s asking for several thousand dollars in damages.