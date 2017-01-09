STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

Elk Grove Police K9 Hurt In Shooting Now Recovering At Home

January 9, 2017 7:17 AM
Filed Under: Elk Grove, police K9

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The Elk Grove police K9 injured during a shooting over the weekend is on the road to recovery.

K9 Blu was hurt after police responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Jamba Juice near West Stockton Boulevard Saturday night. Officers tried to confront the suspects in the robbery, but one of the suspects opened fire – hitting and wounding Blu.

Officers returned fire, hitting the two suspects. A third suspect, a woman believed to be driving the getaway car, was also arrested.

Sunday, police identified the suspects as 45-year-old Luther Foster, 41-year-old Shantel Williams and a 17-year-old boy.

Foster (left) and Williams' (right) booking photos. (Credit: Elk Grove Police Department)

The Elk Grove Police K9 Association said Blu was treated at VCA Bradshaw Animal Hospital. Blu went home Sunday is expected to recover.

 

