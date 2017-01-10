Best Restaurants In Sacramento For Valentine’s Day 2017

1000 Front St.
Sacramento, CA 95814
(916) 441-4440
www.deltaking.com
The Delta King is a historic boat located on the waterfront of Old Sacramento. This boat has been in Sacramento for generations and is an iconic landmark for locals. In addition to its fascinating history, the Delta King also has a hotel and restaurant. The Pilothouse Restaurant is a fine dining establishment with views looking out on the Sacramento River. This restaurant makes for a romantic environment and a great choice for Valentine’s Day. The menu has meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Additionally, there’s a dessert menu and a wine list.
1112 2nd St.
Sacramento, CA 95814
(916) 442-4772
www.firehouseoldsac.com
Also located in Old Sacramento, The Firehouse Restaurant is another local landmark for fine dining. This restaurant is housed in what was one of Sacramento’s first ever fire stations. It’s also home to many inaugural dinners for past Governors. The Firehouse has won many accolades and has been touted as one of the most romantic restaurants in Sacramento. This establishment serves meals from lunch to dinner and is also great for wines, holidays, weddings and happy hour. Firehouse’s intimate dining experience is perfect for Valentine’s Day with your significant other.
2225 Hurley Way, Suite 101
Sacramento, CA 95825
(916) 568-7171
www.thekitchenrestaurant.com
Founded in 1991 by a husband and wife duo of chefs, The Kitchen has become one of the premiere intimate dining experiences in all of Sacramento. Winning awards on a yearly basis, The Kitchen is also a wonderful option for Valentine’s Day. However, like the other places on this list, you will want to make reservations well in advance. The Kitchen has a wonderful menu, a touted wine list, allows for private parties and does its best to meet a customer’s needs when it comes to food allergens. Perhaps, one of the best attributes about this restaurant is that the chefs and owners have a desire to bring culture and tremendous food dishes to Sacramento.
1215 19th St.
Sacramento, CA 95811
(916) 441-6022
www.mulvaneysbl.com
Mulvaney’s Building and Loan got its name from the popular movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.” With such a unique name, it’s only fitting that the restaurant be located in an 1893 firehouse. However, this place has other seating options including a banquet hall and a courtyard. The atmosphere is one of intimacy and fine dining. Mulvaney’s also brings cultural cuisines and international foods to the Sacramento area for customers looking to enjoy a one-of-a-kind meal at a classy establishment. They serve from lunch onward and also have a superb wine list.
