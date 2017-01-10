Best Restaurants In Sacramento For Valentine’s Day 2017

Valentine’s Day is a special day for couples who are looking to celebrate with a nice, romantic dinner. Sacramento has some wonderful restaurants that would definitely meet the criteria and expectations of an evening out with the one you love. If you are looking for some good ideas on where to take your significant other for Valentine’s Day then check out our list of the following fantastic establishments.

The Delta King Pilothouse Restaurant

1000 Front St.

Sacramento, CA 95814

(916) 441-4440

www.deltaking.com 1000 Front St.Sacramento, CA 95814(916) 441-4440 The Delta King is a historic boat located on the waterfront of Old Sacramento. This boat has been in Sacramento for generations and is an iconic landmark for locals. In addition to its fascinating history, the Delta King also has a hotel and restaurant. The Pilothouse Restaurant is a fine dining establishment with views looking out on the Sacramento River. This restaurant makes for a romantic environment and a great choice for Valentine’s Day. The menu has meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Additionally, there’s a dessert menu and a wine list.

The Firehouse Restaurant

1112 2nd St.

Sacramento, CA 95814

(916) 442-4772

www.firehouseoldsac.com 1112 2nd St.Sacramento, CA 95814(916) 442-4772 Also located in Old Sacramento, The Firehouse Restaurant is another local landmark for fine dining. This restaurant is housed in what was one of Sacramento’s first ever fire stations. It’s also home to many inaugural dinners for past Governors. The Firehouse has won many accolades and has been touted as one of the most romantic restaurants in Sacramento. This establishment serves meals from lunch to dinner and is also great for wines, holidays, weddings and happy hour. Firehouse’s intimate dining experience is perfect for Valentine’s Day with your significant other. Related: Best Scallops in Sacramento

The Kitchen Restaurant

2225 Hurley Way, Suite 101

Sacramento, CA 95825

(916) 568-7171

www.thekitchenrestaurant.com 2225 Hurley Way, Suite 101Sacramento, CA 95825(916) 568-7171 Founded in 1991 by a husband and wife duo of chefs, The Kitchen has become one of the premiere intimate dining experiences in all of Sacramento. Winning awards on a yearly basis, The Kitchen is also a wonderful option for Valentine’s Day. However, like the other places on this list, you will want to make reservations well in advance. The Kitchen has a wonderful menu, a touted wine list, allows for private parties and does its best to meet a customer’s needs when it comes to food allergens. Perhaps, one of the best attributes about this restaurant is that the chefs and owners have a desire to bring culture and tremendous food dishes to Sacramento.