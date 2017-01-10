High Winds Will Accompany Second Round Of Storms In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With a second storm making its way through Northern California, emergency officials remain watchful.

The National Weather Service has issued a high-wind warning for Tuesday with wind gusts as high as 50 to 60 miles per hour.

The weekend storm has already left a trail of toppled trees, power outages and damaged roadways.

“We were concerned with the tree branches hanging over our house,” said Rich Baranowski.

Rich and his wife Erin just moved into their Sacramento home.

“With the heavy winds, and large trees outside, we’re worried one may come down and hit our home,” he said.

The high wind warning is being issued for much of Sacramento Valley, East Foothills, Lake County, Jackson and Grass Valley.

“What we’re seeing is saturated soils, high winds and it’s a bad mixture for the trees,” said arborist James Speck.

The City of Sacramento had a number of crews working all day Monday pruning trees and getting them ready.

“We’re trying to reduce the risks so when the storms comes, trees can take the wind,” said Speck.

Meanwhile, Caltrans is warning drivers especially those in big trucks to slow down and keep a good distance away from the vehicle in front of you.

“Because of the increased wind speed, it’s gonna be impacting visibility and drivers will have less traction,” said Dennis Keaton, public information officer with Caltrans.

“When you add the winds projected for tomorrow, 50 to 60 mph wind gusts, that just makes it that much more difficult to be driving on the roadway,” said Keaton.

The high wind warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to midnight Tuesday with the strongest gusts in the late afternoon to evening.