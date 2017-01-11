DeMarcus Cousins And Darren Collison Have ‘Heated Exchange’ On The Court

The Sacramento Kings defeated the Detroit Pistons last night, but it wasn’t without struggle. A fan captured a video of what appears to be a heated exchange between DeMarcus Cousins and Darren Collison.
Def Pen Hoops posted the video onto Twitter. The teammates seem to argue, and then Matt Barnes get in between them.
See the video below.
DeMarcus Cousins and Darren Collison appear to have a heated exchange in the #Kings huddle...
(via @DrMondoMFT)
https://t.co/sIUlbDDkRS—
Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 11, 2017