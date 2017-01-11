STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video

DeMarcus Cousins And Darren Collison Have ‘Heated Exchange’ On The Court

January 11, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: Darren Collison, DeMarcus Cousins, Matt Barnes, Sacramento, Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings defeated the Detroit Pistons last night, but it wasn’t without struggle. A fan captured a video of what appears to be a heated exchange between DeMarcus Cousins and Darren Collison.

Def Pen Hoops posted the video onto Twitter. The teammates seem to argue, and then Matt Barnes get in between them.

See the video below.

