Watch Out For Unlicensed Contractors Pitching Storm Repair Jobs

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There’s a lot to clean up after a week of storms, and unscrupulous unlicensed contractors are seeing dollar signs.

We’ve seen some dirty tactics before to get your business after a disaster. If someone says, “Hey I’ve got a lot of people needing my services; if you can pay up front, I’ll take your job.”

Don’t fall for it.

Here are the rules: If the job is about $500, they need a contractor’s license, by law. Also, they must give you a written estimate and they can’t require you to pay more than 10 percent of the cost or $1,000 up front, whichever is less.

And if you’re planning to use insurance, call your provider first, since they may require certain contractors.