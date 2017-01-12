STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video

Cosumnes Fire Crews Rescue Woman From Flooding, Take Her To Father’s Funeral

January 12, 2017 12:44 PM
Filed Under: Cosumnes Fire Department, flooding

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Fire crews made sure a woman they rescued from flood waters wouldn’t be late for her father’s funeral.

The Cosumnes Fire Department has been dealing with multiple rescues in the Lambert Road area Thursday morning.

A little before noon, crews were called to rescue a woman who got stranded in her car near Lambert and Point Pleasant roads. The woman had called family when her car stalled in moving, flooded waters; her family then called 911.

Firefighters were soon at the scene and rescued her. She then mentioned that she was on her way to her father’s funeral.

The woman says she got trapped in flood waters while on the way to her father's funeral. (Credit: Cosumnes Fire Department)

Reassuring her she would not be late, Cosumnes Fire says firefighters drove her directly to the funeral.

Cosumnes Fire reports they’ve rescued more than a dozen people from the Point Pleasant area since Thursday morning. No one has been hurt; they were just trapped by flood waters.

