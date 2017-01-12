STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video

Sacramento’s Best Game Day Pizza Delivery Spots

January 12, 2017 10:00 AM
Did you forget to pick up some munchies for the big game and don’t want to leave the house? Don’t worry about it!

KHTK has it covered! Here are the best game day pizza delivery spots to make your game day party the best!

Delish Pizza
(916) 382-4652
8391 Folsom Blvd #4, Sacramento, CA 95826

Extreme Pizza
(916) 925-8859
1140 Exposition Blvd #200, Sacramento, CA 95815

Lamppost Pizza
(916) 929-2222
3290 Northgate Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95834

Jojo’s Pizzeria
(916) 979-9777
2440 Fulton Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825

Milano Pizza
(916) 457-7775
3900 60th St, Sacramento, CA 95820

Giant Pizza
(916) 455-8888
2625 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95818

Hot City Pizza
(916) 731-8888
5642 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819

 

 

