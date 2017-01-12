Vacaville Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Aiding In Mother’s Suicide

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly assisted in the suicide of his 69-year-old mother.

Vacaville police say the body of Diane Capitanich was found at the Peabody Self Storage facility on Dec. 7. She had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head, police say.

Detectives soon concluded that Diane had requested her son, 43-year-old Eric Capitanich, help her commit suicide.

Eric, a Vacaville resident at the time of the incident and a Fairfield resident now, was arrested back on Jan. 6 as the investigation continued. He was booked at Solano County Jail and is facing charges of aiding and abetting a suicide.

California had the End of Life Option Act go into effect in 2016. However, the law only allows terminally ill people to get prescriptions for medications that will end their lives from doctors.