VIDEO: Big Rig Driver Slides Down Mountain After Brake Lines Lock Up

TRUCKEE (CBS13) – As captured in a video by California Highway Patrol, one big rig driver got the ride of his life coming down the mountain.

CHP-Truckee says they got a call about a jackknifed big rig around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Apparently, something happened with the FedEx trailer and the brake lines got all locked up.

Somehow, the driver was able to get the big rig and trailer down to Floriston.

The video posted to CHP-Truckee’s Facebook page has already, understandibly, racked up more than half a million views in just a couple of hours.

CHP is expecting a very large amount of people coming up the mountain over the weekend to enjoy the fresh snow that dumped on region over the past several days. Officers are asking people to slow down and drive with caution.