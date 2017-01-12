STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video

Yuba County Homeowners Forced To Travel By Boat In Floodwaters

January 12, 2017 12:04 AM By Jennifer McGraw

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) – More than a dozen homes near Marysville were swallowed by flood waters forcing neighbors to travel by boat.

“I mean look at it, this is an emergency,” said Leon Ford who lives on Hammonton Smartsville Road.

In less than 48 hours, heavy rains turned this neighborhood into a lake.

“It came within 4 inches of getting in the front door and we have sandbagged and pumped for two days, 24/7 for two days,” he said.

Frustrated, soaked, and nervous of just how just how high the water would rise, Ford set up as many pumps as possible and prayed for the best.

“If it wasn’t for all of these pumps, we would be in big trouble,” he said.

The valley floor beneath his home collects the county run off and it’s backed up.

“It’s just overfilled and it won’t go anywhere. Everything bottle necks to the county ditch and it won’t relieve the pressure,” he said.

The levee commissioner said they’ve made major improvements since the flood of ’97.

“We can move massive amounts of water in ways we’ve never done before, which is overall good because in the early years many more homes be flooded at this point,” said John Nicoletti.

But said there’s no way of getting around homes built in every low lying area during storms like this.

Ford loves his home in the country, especially seeing the community rally to help them stay afloat.

“We spent more time running to the gas station to keep all of the pumps running and out of nowhere people just started flooding in here with gallons of fuel sitting there and it’s been awesome,” he said.

But now believes it might be time to move to higher ground.

More from Jennifer McGraw
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia