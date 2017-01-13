WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Ace Sonny Gray, Catcher Stephen Vogt Reach Deals With A’s

January 13, 2017 2:31 PM
Filed Under: Oakland Athletics, Sonny Gray, Stephen Vogt

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Right-hander Sonny Gray reached a $3,575,000, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics on Friday to avoid arbitration.

Also agreeing on new deals were catcher Stephen Vogt and right-hander Liam Hendriks, leaving left fielder Khris Davis as the only one yet to settle as he comes off a career year heading into the 2017 season.

Davis batted .247 for a second straight year with career-highs of 42 home runs and 102 RBIs in his first season with the low-budget A’s. He earned $524,500 in 2016 and should receive a hefty raise after his performance highlighted a losing year for last-place Oakland.

Gray entered 2016 with huge expectations as ace of the A’s staff then was scratched from his start opening day with food poisoning. He first spent a stint on the disabled list with a strain in his upper back before missing time down the stretch on the DL again with a strained right forearm.

After getting hurt Aug. 6, the 27-year-old Gray didn’t pitch again until one inning of relief Sept. 28 at the Angels – an important step according to the team for him to go into the offseason on a positive note.

Gray, a 2015 All-Star who made $527,500 last year, struggled to a 5-11 record after consecutive 14-win seasons and was limited to 22 starts and 117 innings.

Vogt batted .251 with 14 homers and 56 RBIs while playing in a career-high 137 games – one more than the previous season – in 2016.

He earned $527,500 last year and has been a key influence working with all of the young pitchers moving through the big leagues in recent years because of injuries.

Hendricks, who earned $523,400 in 2016, went 0-4 with a 3.76 ERA in 53 outings for Oakland.

