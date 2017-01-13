Hole Being Repaired On Snodgrass Slough Levee Caused By Beaver

January 13, 2017 5:09 PM
Filed Under: flooding, sacramento county, Snodgrass Slough

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Some communities are still dealing with flooding issues in the aftermath of this week’s storms.

There’s concern about another possible levee failure at Snodgrass Slough in Sacramento County where more than a dozen homes and acres of farmland are at risk.

Crews using heavy machinery and gravel trucks appeared to be working to shore up multiple locations on the levee Friday.

The reason for concern on the levee was a hole on the north side of the bridge, caused by a beaver. The office of emergency services says the animal was discovered on Wednesday by workers, but they were called out to another slough that needed work. When they returned to work on the levee today, the hole was worse.

The beaver reportedly got away.

The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services is urging residents living in the area bounded by Lambert Road to the north, Franklin Boulevard to the east, Lost Slough to the south, and Snodgrass Slough to the west, to prepare to evacuate their pets and livestock to higher ground.

An evacuation center has been set up at Laguna Town Hall, which is at 3020 Renwick Avenue, in West Elk Grove.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia