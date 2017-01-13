Milo Yiannopoulos, Martin Shkreli Set To Speak At UC Davis

DAVIS (CBS13) – A conservative political personality who was banned from Twitter for posting offensive comments is set to speak at UC Davis Friday night.

The campus is preparing for protests.

Milo Yiannopoulos is an openly gay conservative editor for Breitbart News who has criticized feminism, transgender rights, Islam, and the Black Lives Matters movement.

Hundreds of students petitioned to have the event canceled.

The interim UC Davis chancellor said he would not ban Yiannopoulos from speaking.

“So right now we need to be more brave and stronger about saying no to the spread of hate speech in our communities,” said UC Davis student Emily Breuninger.

Yiannapolous was invited to speak on campus by the Davis College Republicans.

Controversial former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli is also scheduled to speak at Friday’s event.