STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video

Milo Yiannopoulos, Martin Shkreli Set To Speak At UC Davis

January 13, 2017 7:00 AM
Filed Under: UC Davis

DAVIS (CBS13) – A conservative political personality who was banned from Twitter for posting offensive comments is set to speak at UC Davis Friday night.

The campus is preparing for protests.

Milo Yiannopoulos is an openly gay conservative editor for Breitbart News who has criticized feminism, transgender rights, Islam, and the Black Lives Matters movement.

Hundreds of students petitioned to have the event canceled.

The interim UC Davis chancellor said he would not ban Yiannopoulos from speaking.

“So right now we need to be more brave and stronger about saying no to the spread of hate speech in our communities,” said UC Davis student Emily Breuninger.

Yiannapolous was invited to speak on campus by the Davis College Republicans.

Controversial former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli is also scheduled to speak at Friday’s event.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia