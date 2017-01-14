Former Kings Player Charged With Battery And Burglary

Orien Greene, former point guard on the Sacramento Kings, has been arrested on a number of charges.

Sacbee reports that Greene was arrested for breaking into two homes in Florida and fondling a woman. He broke into two homes where women were sleeping, and kissed the 40-year-old woman in the second home while she slept. She woke up and yelled at Greene, 34, who fled to his girlfriend’s house.

He had a $30,000 bond, and charges of battery and burglary.

Greene was a King for only seven games at the start of the 2007-08 NBA season, while Mike Bibby was recovering from injury.Once Bibby got better, Greene was cut by the Kings on Nov. 15, 2007.