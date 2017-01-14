Keep It Real: ‘Live By Night’

January 14, 2017 2:05 AM

By Marc Wodfork

“Live By Night”, written and directed by Ben Affleck, tells the story of a World War One veteran who returns home from the war and gets mixed up in the underworld of 1920’s prohibition crime.

Affleck’s character, Joe Coughlin, is the son of Irish immigrants who unwittingly gets involved in the gangland conflicts between the Irish and Italians. Those who are fans of the gangster genre will surely get into the style and violence this film offers up. Affleck does have presence and portrays his character well.

The film’s biggest triumph lies in its direction from Affleck. He builds a wonderfully looking film, with all the elements of that era beautifully portrayed. The story tends to be a bit convoluted in parts, and as a viewer you’re not sure if you should root for or necessarily like any of the characters.

Affleck should’ve brought as much passion to all of his characters as he did to the look of the film. Affleck has shown with this and his past directorial efforts that he can tell a story, he needs to focus on memorable characters.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia