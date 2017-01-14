Keep It Real: ‘Silence’

January 14, 2017 2:19 AM
Filed Under: Keep It real

By Marc Woodfork

“Silence”, co-written and directed by Martin Scorsese, tells the story of two Christian missionaries who travel to Japan to search for their missing mentor when christianity was forbidden.

At face value this seems to be a film that you put on in background for ambient noise while you clean your house. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. This film is remarkable, a triumph in Scorsese’s long history of filmmaking. Easily one of his best works, the film is invigorating, thrilling and enlightening.

Andrew Garfield, Liam Neeson and Adam Driver all deliver career best performances. As you might infer, the film is slow going but always engaging. Scorsese paints a beautiful picture of pre-industrial Japan that is a character all to itself. This film is a must-see.

To be honest, its not for everyone and may have a difficult time finding its audience. Those movie goers looking for relief from the ‘popcorn blockbusters’ and want a film of style, substance and artistry this is the one.

