WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Westbrook Gets 20th Triple-Double, Thunder Beat Kings

January 15, 2017 9:15 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 36 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his 20th triple-double of the season and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Sacramento Kings 122-118 on Sunday night.

Westbrook had 19 triple-doubles last season. He entered Sunday averaging a triple-double and is trying to match Hall of Fame guard Oscar Robertson as the only NBA player to average a triple-double for a full season.

Enes Kanter had 29 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder. Victor Oladipo had 17 of his 23 points in the first half and Alex Abrines had 13 points. Oklahoma City had dropped three of its previous four games.

DeMarcus Cousins had 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Kings, who have lost two straight and five of six. Rudy Gay had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Darren Collison had 21 points.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia