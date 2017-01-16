19 Year Old Killed in Highway 65 crash

ROCKLIN CA, (CBS 13)- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a five car accident Monday evening. The crash killed a 19 year old male. The crash happened on northbound lanes of Highway 65 at the Blue Oaks Boulevard overpass just before 8:30pm.
CHP tells CBS 13 that 5 cars were involved in this accident and one had overturned. All northbound lanes were shut down during the investigation.
Traffic along highway 65 was backed up for miles as CHP moved traffic off of the Blue Oaks Blvd exit and back onto highway 65 past the crash.