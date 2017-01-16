WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Zebra Found Dead, Skinned On California Beach Near Hearst Castle

January 16, 2017 4:16 PM

SAN SIMEON, Calif. (AP) – A zebra from a herd that roams the ranch around Hearst Castle was found dead and partly skinned on a beach on California’s central coast.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department says the zebra died of natural causes and no foul play is suspected. Officials had no explanation for the skinning.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Nate Paul says the zebra had washed down Pico Creek from Hearst Ranch to a rocky section of beach where it was found Saturday.

Paul says the zebras are the private property of the ranch, which can decide whether to launch an investigation and has opted not to.

Over 100 zebras roam the ranch. They are descendants of zebras brought to the estate of William Randolph Hearst in 1923 as part of the publisher’s private zoo.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia