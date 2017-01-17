WEATHER: Storm systems coming this week | Forecast | Creek & river levels | Weather app | Traffic

California Levees Most In Need Of Repair Lacking Funding

January 17, 2017 10:50 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In the wake of several storms that caused levee failures in the Sacramento Valley, state officials held meetings to prioritize upcoming levee improvement projects.

After years of drought, there’s now growing scrutiny over the state of California’s levees. The flooding that followed recent storms is a reminder of what can happen when levees fail.

“There’s always a need for more work to be done on the levees,” said Bethel Island resident Robert Amrine. “We need more rock on it. We should widen them a little, bring them up a little bit higher.”

Members of California’s Delta Stewardship Council are holding a series of public meetings, getting input from people on which levees should be fixed first.

The Yolo Bypass is one of the levees being moved to the high-risk category after its 100-year flood protection was decertified by the state. It is currently filling with floodwater off of the Sacramento River, and a breach would threaten Davis and Woodland.

The state has $155 million in bond money to spend, but fixing the highest priority delta levees is estimated to cost more than $2 billion.

People who live behind the levees say it’s crucial to find money for ongoing maintenance and improvements.

Another public meeting will be held on Tuesday in Walnut Grove.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia