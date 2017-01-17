WEATHER: Storm systems coming this week | Forecast | Creek & river levels | Weather app | Traffic

Furious Show: The Lo-Down – 1/17

January 17, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: Anthony Tolliver, George Karl, NBA, NFL, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

Carmelo Anthony (credit: Elsa/Getty Images)

Carmelo Anthony (credit: Elsa/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the possibility of Carmelo Anthony getting traded from the Knicks. Somehow this got the guys talking about the phones, and Jason says that he still has a landline. The guys also talked about last night’s Warriors Cavs game and what it means for their seasons.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 20: Chip Kelly stands on the field after a press conference where he was announced as the new head coach of the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys start with “Three The Hard Way.”  Next, the guys ask if Chuck Pagano is safe in Indianapolis with the Colts, and the story that former 49er head coach Chip Kelly is being interviewed to be the Jacksonville Jaguars new Offensive Coordinator. Finally, the guys ended the hour talking about the NBA wanting to make games shorter.   All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys start the hour with Sacramento Kings Forward Anthony Tolliver about his season so far with the Kings. The guys then talked some NBA and then finished the hour by talking to former Sacramento Kings Head Coach, George Karl, about his new book Furious George which is about his life in basketball.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour three here:

Comments

