Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the possibility of Carmelo Anthony getting traded from the Knicks. Somehow this got the guys talking about the phones, and Jason says that he still has a landline. The guys also talked about last night's Warriors Cavs game and what it means for their seasons.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-126.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys start with "Three The Hard Way." Next, the guys ask if Chuck Pagano is safe in Indianapolis with the Colts, and the story that former 49er head coach Chip Kelly is being interviewed to be the Jacksonville Jaguars new Offensive Coordinator. Finally, the guys ended the hour talking about the NBA wanting to make games shorter.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-227.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys start the hour with Sacramento Kings Forward Anthony Tolliver about his season so far with the Kings. The guys then talked some NBA and then finished the hour by talking to former Sacramento Kings Head Coach, George Karl, about his new book Furious George which is about his life in basketball.