Man Accused Of Killing Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy In Court Tuesday

January 17, 2017 8:08 AM
Filed Under: David Machado

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – The man accused of shooting and killing a Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy in November will face a judge on Tuesday.

Lawyers for David Machado have asked the court to declare the defendant incompetent to stand trial. The court will review a doctor’s report on Machado’s competency evaluation and decide what further actions are needed.

Machado faces charges of murder, first-degree robbery, carjacking and being a felon in possession of a gun in connection with the murder of Deputy Dennis Wallace in Hughson.

On the morning of November 13, 2016, Machado was being investigated at the Fox Grove Fishing Access by Deputy Dennis Wallace of Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department for driving a suspicious vehicle. When Deputy Wallace ran the license plate of the vehicle he determined it was stolen and requested for additional units.

Dispatch tried to contact Deputy Wallace and didn’t receive a response. When police arrived on the scene, they found Wallace lying in the street next to his squad car. He had been shot in the head twice at close range.

Machado then carjacked a Kia Rio in the nearby town of Keyes and a statewide manhunt ensued.

He was arrested a few hours later in the town of Tulare.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia