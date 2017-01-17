Sacramento International Airport Breaks 10 Million Passenger Mark For First Time Since 2008

Last year was a good year for Sacramento International Airport, which hadn’t see as many travelers since 2008.

The airport served 10.1 million passengers in 2016, a 5.3 percent increase over 2015, according to a statement from Sacramento International Airport. The single-year record was set in 2007 when it served 10.7 million passengers.

John Wheat, Sacramento County Director of Airports, credits airline response to passenger demand for new air service.

“Our passengers let us know they want nonstop service to new destinations and more choices to the cities we already serve, and the airlines responded,” said John Wheat, Sacramento County Director of Airports. “We are very grateful to our passengers, our staff, our airline partners and our stakeholders for helping us reach this goal.”

New or expanded service in 2017 includes seasonal nonstop service to Cabo San Lucas, three-times-a-day nonstop service on to San Diego beginning in March, and daily nonstop service to Salt Lake City, also starting in March.

Airport officials expect the number of passengers through their facility to grow about four percent in 2017.