Lincoln Residents Say They’ll Fight To Keep Sexual Predator Out Of Their Neighborhood

LINCOLN (CBS) – Some people in Placer County are preparing to fight the relocation of a violent sexual predator to their area.

“This is a real nice, quiet stretch of the woods,” said Mike Rustic.

Seven miles from the center of Lincoln, the cows outnumber the people.

Rustic has lived in the open rolling hills for seven years. His property backs up to where a convicted violent sex offender could be relocated.

“I have to say, I’d be watching him like a hawk,” said Rustic.

Dariel Shazier has a history of sexual crimes against children. He was convicted of sexual assault and molestation in 1994 and served nine years in prison before being transferred to a rehabilitation hospital in Santa Clara County.

His potential release is part of a statewide program under the Welfare and Institutions Code. He has been in medical rehabilitation for more than a decade and can now petition the state to live outside of prison or hospital walls.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Department notified people living within one mile of Kilaga Springs Road about who may potentially be their new neighbor.

“It struck fear in me because I am the mother of seven children,” said one woman who didn’t want her identity known.

She says her property nears the home being considered for Shazier.

“It’s just too risky,” she said, “I have too much at stake.”

The Placer County sheriff’s office spokesperson says the office is opposed to Shazier coming to the community.

“We don’t believe Placer County is the best place for him to be,” said Lt. Troy Sander during a phone conversation.

“They probably picked a good spot actually because it’s isolated back here,” said Rustic.

Rustic says he can understand why the remote area north of Lincoln is being considered.

“He’s going to be by himself over there and out of the way,” Rustic explained.

But he and others say they’d rather not have Shazier as their neighbor.

“They can consider someplace else,” said the woman who lives nearby.

A Feb 7 hearing is scheduled in Santa Clara County. If approved, Shazier would have live-in state supervision 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the first year of his release. After that, he can petition to be fully released on his own.