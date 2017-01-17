WEATHER: Storm systems coming this week | Forecast | Creek & river levels | Weather app | Traffic

UC President Janet Napolitano Hospitalized, Undergoing Cancer Treatment

January 17, 2017 12:55 PM
Filed Under: Janet Napolitano

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The University of California says President Janet Napolitano, a former U.S. Homeland Security secretary, is undergoing treatment for cancer and is hospitalized with complications.

The Office of the President said in a statement Tuesday that Napolitano was diagnosed last August, but it didn’t say what type of cancer she has or respond to inquiries seeking further details.

The 59-year-old previously was treated successfully for breast cancer. The university says the president of the 10-campus system has kept the chairwoman of the UC Board of Regents informed throughout her treatment, which is nearly complete.

Her office says Napolitano has performed her duties at full capacity during treatment and is expected to be discharged in the next day or so.

Napolitano was governor of Arizona before joining President Barack Obama’s Cabinet.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

