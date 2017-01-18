WEATHER: Storm systems coming this week •  Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sacramento area sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

Coach Accused Of Punching Youth Football Player, 11, Charged With Assault

January 18, 2017 1:35 PM

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (AP) – An assistant youth football coach accused of hitting an 11-year-old in the stomach at a youth football game last year in northeast Ohio has been charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and disorderly conduct.

North Ridgeville police say the charges were filed against David R. Kelly, who turned himself into police Wednesday and was released on a personal bond. No telephone number was listed for the 36-year-old Elyria man. It couldn’t be determined whether he has an attorney.

Police were called to a park in North Ridgeville on Oct. 29, 2016, on a report of a child hit during a game. They say Kelly was involved with a North Ridgeville team and the boy who was hit was with another team.

Investigators haven’t said why Kelly allegedly punched the boy.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

