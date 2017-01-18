Decades-Long Search For Missing Mother Comes To Happy End In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – An Oklahoma woman’s search for her missing mother came to a happy end in Modesto on Wednesday.

Shelly Jennings hasn’t been in contact with her family for 23 years. Much to the family’s shock after not hearing for her for over two decades, family got word that Jennings was arrested in California for public intoxication.

Jennings’ family sprung into action to reunite with her, but by the time they got to California she had already disappeared again.

So this happened today….A family's 23 year search for their missing mother ended. pic.twitter.com/edJFtQMjRS — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) January 18, 2017

Family and friends searched the area’s homeless communities with no luck. But the trail was getting warmer.

The Record of Stockton reported back on Jan. 2 that there had been a possible sighting of Jennings in Manteca, with the media coverage helping raise awareness about the search for Jennings.

Finally, on Wednesday, the search for Jennings ended.

Modesto police say a resident told them that they had spotted Jennings at a Greyhound station in Sacramento. The resident had recognized Jennings from recent media coverage, police say.

The bus was on its way to Modesto. When the bus arrived, Officer Jeff Harmon was waiting and soon helped broker the call that reunited Jennings with her daughter.

Plans are now underway for Jennings to rejoin her family, police say.