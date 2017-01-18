Folsom Teacher On Leave After Confederate Flag Found Hanging In Classroom

FOLSOM (CBS13) – Reports of a Confederate flag hanging inside a Sutter Middle classroom has some parents up in arms and a teacher put on paid leave.

According to school officials this isn’t the first time the teacher has been brought up on racist allegations.

Parents we spoke with want to know the context of the lesson and why the flag was ever hanging.

“There are upsetting things that have happened in our past. I would hope that he would teach them in a sensitive manner so that nobody is offended, but I do think it’s important that they be taught,” said Melissa Mooy whose daughter is in that class.

This is the second round of problems for this teacher in less than 3 months.

He made a comment during a history lesson that was highly offensive to an 8th grader and his family.

“The teacher said equality, such as if you were to to hang one black person, you would have to hang all black people and that’s equality,” said Tyrie McIntyre in an interview back in November.

The example upset their son who was the only black student in the classroom.

“It’s a concerning allegation and we understand that regardless of context for many people including many in our school community, this is a piece of history and also an inflammatory racist symbol of hate,” said Daniel Thigpen, a spokemans for the Folsom Cordova Unified School District.

The flag was removed from the classroom as was the teacher. The district says racism will not be tolerated.

“Prior to this incident being brought to light the principal was starting a new project where they are bringing in a coach to create student facilitated discussions around their experiences, so the school can learn it ways it can serve it better,” Thigpen said.

There will be a school board meeting Thursday at 7p.m. Among other issues, officials will be discussing these allegations.