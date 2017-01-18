WEATHER: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

High Winds Uproot Trees From Soaked Ground

January 18, 2017 10:30 PM By Jennifer McGraw

EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) – A homeowner watched and ran as his pine tree uprooted among heavy winds.

“This is crazy. Nothing like I’ve ever seen. Look at this, look at the ground,” Dave Stroncak said while looking in disbelief.

Saturated roots and wicked winds took both this massive pine and even Dave by storm.

“I tried to tie my tarp down because the wind was blowing so hard this way. So I’m tying this last one to the trailer here when I saw this whole ground lift up. I mean it lifted up like for 4 feet and went back down and I thought, ‘That tree is going to go!’ So I ran around like crazy to the front and when I got there the tree fell down,” he said.

It landed right on the corner of his neighbor’s home who just moved in.

He said not quite the welcoming to the neighborhood he had hoped for.

“We are lucky because it’s a huge tree if it were to come this way it would’ve taken out our house. So we’re lucky, well we’re not lucky it could’ve fallen maybe a little bit more left and missed their house,” he said.

Another house down the street was also smacked with high winds toppling a tree onto the home next door.

Dave has lived off of Shasta Circle since 1981 and said this winter has certainly packed a punch.

Emergency crews say all this rain has caused the ground to weaken which makes it easy for tall trees to rip straight out of the ground.

More from Jennifer McGraw
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia