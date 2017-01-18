WEATHER: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic
Jacknifed Big Rig On Interstate 5 Jams Traffic In Davis Toward Interstate 80

January 18, 2017 10:16 PM By Sam Shane

DAVIS (CBS13) — A jackknifed big rig caused a big traffic mess from Woodland to Davis and toward Sacramento.

The big rig jacknifed on a bridge southbound Interstate 5 as high winds started gathering around 6 p.m. on Wednesday night. Vehicles were sent down Pole Line Road toward Interstate 80.

The cab of the big rig was left hanging over the edge, but the passenger and driver were rescued.

High winds and heavy rain added to the slowing traffic, leaving people waiting 20 to 30 minutes and traveling around 100 yards.

Traffic started to alleviate some around 9:30 p.m., about three and a half hours later.

