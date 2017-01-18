WEATHER: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic
Stormy Start To 2017 Brings More Water Hazards To Golf Courses

January 18, 2017 10:34 PM By Angela Musallam

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Golf courses around the Sacramento region have had a rough start to the new year — the muddy ground brought business down, and it was worse for one golf course, which flooded.

The Emerald Lakes Golf Course in Elk Grove closed on Wednesday, ahead of the storm. After nearly a week, employees of the golf course were able to walk on the course after it flooded.

“This was the cusp of where the flooding ended, right here through the other side, we were under nine feet of water,” pointed Gilbert Urbano, the manager of Emerald Lakes Golf Course.

Seven out of nine holes around the golf course were under water on Friday.

“We still have two holes that are partially under water,” Urbano added.

Urbano says shutting down golf course wasn’t an option during the flood.
They tried to make ends meet by allowing golfers to use a small area that wasn’t flooded.
He says the past week caused a 70-percent hit to business.

“A few trees came down North course,” said Bill Armstrong, General Manager of the Rancho Murieta Golf Course.

The golf course didn’t go under water, but there was enough damage to shut the course down for a few days.

“Down by the South course, the lake filled up and we had to close off the area. It’s still closed,” added Armstrong.

A monthly golfing event was also cancelled on Wednesday, because the ground was too soft to walk on.

“We had some rain last January around this time, but it was nowhere near this volume,” said Armstrong.

Both Armstrong and Urbano say they want to see California get out of the drought, but not at the expense of their business.

“I’m hoping the rain goes away so we can get back to business it’s been tough,” said Urbano.

