New Moth Species, Discovered In UC Davis Specimen, Named After Trump

DAVIS (CBS13) – A new species of insect has been named in honor of the incoming 45th President of the United States.

Researcher Dr. Vazrick Nazari was studying moth specimens borrowed from the Bohart Museum at UC Davis when he noticed something unique. After analysis, Dr. Nazari discovered that he had stumbled upon a new species.

The new species has been officially named Neopalpa donaldtrumpi.

Yes, you read that right. Researchers named the new moth after Donald Trump. Fittingly, the moth has notable yellowish-white scales on its head – somewhat reminiscent of Trump’s unique hairstyle.

The moth’s habitat stretches from California to Baja California. However, its habitat is under threat.

Researchers are hoping the moth’s famous name helps them raise awareness about the species – and helps them bring to light the importance of conserving fragile habitats.