WEATHER: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Couple Thankful To Be Alive After Winds Send Big Rig Hanging Off Bridge

January 19, 2017 5:17 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — High winds are being blamed for pushing around a truck and causing an accident on Wednesday night.

Leticia Castro thanks God that she and her husband Jose survived a harrowing accident that sent them dangling over the side of the Yolo Bypass in a semi truck. There was a 20-foot drop between them and the water.

They were traveling southbound on Interstate 5 just north of County Road 22 when the winds turned ferocious.

“The truck started vibrating more and the wind started gusting and the rain was really strong,” Jose said.

He knew he had to get off the freeway, but not the way Mother Nature attempted.

“I felt the truck kind of jumping like this; I felt it moving then I just went over,” he said.

He described it like the truck tipped over in what felt like cyclone. He and his wife thought this would be the end as they went over the edge of the bridge. The truck continued to move and he was afraid the rest would flip over, sending them on a 20-foot plunge into the water they likely wouldn’t survive.

Then they saw a light from the fire department.

The Castros were able to get a look at the damage on Thursday, which was minimal when they think about what they almost went through.

But the harrowing experience won’t keep them off the road for long. They hope to get back behind the wheel soon, together as always.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia