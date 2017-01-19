Couple Thankful To Be Alive After Winds Send Big Rig Hanging Off Bridge

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — High winds are being blamed for pushing around a truck and causing an accident on Wednesday night.

Leticia Castro thanks God that she and her husband Jose survived a harrowing accident that sent them dangling over the side of the Yolo Bypass in a semi truck. There was a 20-foot drop between them and the water.

They were traveling southbound on Interstate 5 just north of County Road 22 when the winds turned ferocious.

“The truck started vibrating more and the wind started gusting and the rain was really strong,” Jose said.

He knew he had to get off the freeway, but not the way Mother Nature attempted.

“I felt the truck kind of jumping like this; I felt it moving then I just went over,” he said.

He described it like the truck tipped over in what felt like cyclone. He and his wife thought this would be the end as they went over the edge of the bridge. The truck continued to move and he was afraid the rest would flip over, sending them on a 20-foot plunge into the water they likely wouldn’t survive.

Then they saw a light from the fire department.

The Castros were able to get a look at the damage on Thursday, which was minimal when they think about what they almost went through.

But the harrowing experience won’t keep them off the road for long. They hope to get back behind the wheel soon, together as always.