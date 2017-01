SHINGLE SPRINGS (CBS13) – Authorities say a student has been arrested after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school on Thursday.

The arrest happened at Ponderosa High School. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the school around 8 a.m. on a report of a student being detained for bringing a loaded firearm.

At the school, deputies arrested the student. No details about the student have been released.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.