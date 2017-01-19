WEATHER: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

Man Admits Groping 13-Year-Old Girl On Flight

January 19, 2017 1:27 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man accused of groping a 13-year-old girl on a flight from Dallas to Portland pleaded guilty Thursday, accepting an agreement with prosecutors that will require him to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Chad Camp, 26, was scheduled to be sentenced May 3 with a recommendation for a 14-month prison term and credit for time already served, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Edmonds said.

FBI agents arrested Camp after his June flight landed at Portland International Airport. Authorities said an American Airlines flight attendant delivering snacks early in the flight noticed Camp’s hand in the girl’s crotch area, and a tear falling down her face. The flight attendant then separated the two.

Camp, of Gresham, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman to making an indecent sexual proposal to a minor and assault with intent to commit abusive sexual contact of a minor.

Camp was returning to Oregon after completing a residential treatment for alcohol dependency in Florida.

A witness told police Camp had at least four mixed drinks during a layover in Dallas.

In court Thursday, Camp acknowledged having a “large amount” of alcohol before sitting next to the girl.

“I invaded her space, touching her in her thigh and her groin area,” Camp said. “I had inappropriate conversations with her. My words were fairly considered to be indecent. What I did was wrong in all respects.”

The girl was flying as an unaccompanied minor, and her family has filed a $10 million lawsuit against American Airlines.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

