Sacramento Storm Cleanup Keeps Businesses Busy

January 19, 2017 11:37 PM By Kelly Ryan

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Round 1 of three storms delivered a knockout blow to some trees and fences, leaving property owners scrambling to repair things before the next round rolls in on Thursday night.

Ace Hardware in Midtown Sacramento has set up an area with the tools and supplies people need the most as homeowners try to prepare for the next round. It could be something as simple as a roof patch that can be applied even in wet conditions.

A tree crashed down into an Elk Grove home, leaving a mess for a tree service company employee. Courtnee Garcia’s coworkers were able to work quickly and cut the heavy pieces of the tree and get it off the roof. It’s just one example of the damage done by sustained winds flying around 40 to 50 mph.

 

 

