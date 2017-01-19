WEATHER: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

This Changes Everything; The Drive – 01/19/17

January 19, 2017 9:05 AM
Antonio Brown, Indiana Pacers, Kyle Shanahan, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rudy Gay, Sacramento Kings, San Francisco 49ers

HOUR 1:

Dave and Nate talk about Rudy Gay’s injury last night, the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame, and Antonio Brown’s apology for Morning Brew. Then, more in depth conversation on Gay’s injury and the effect it has on the future of the team both on and off the court. Finally, Dave and Nate break down Antonio Brown’s apology and press conference comments yesterday.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

Dave and Nate continue the conversation on Rudy Gay’s injury and its effect on the Kings’ future before 4 Down Territory featuring Antonio Brown, Travis Kelce, Roger Goodell and more. The guy talk the newest inductees into the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame before San Francisco 49ers Insider Matt Barrows joins The Drive to talk about the impending hiring of Kyle Shanahan as their new head coach.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Matt Barrows interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

Dave and Nate revisit the Rudy Gay injury conversation and the effect it may have on the upcoming trade deadline, draft, and off season. Then, they talk about the Kings front office and leadership followed by a preview of the eight game road trip that begins tomorrow.

Listen to the whole hour here:

